Police are hunting three suspects wanted in connection with various large scale cannabis farms discovered in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have released pictures of three Albanian men they want to trace.

They could be anywhere in the country and could have even traveled back to Albania.

Gentian Gjergi, 34, is wanted on suspicion of production of cannabis in connection with a cannabis farm located in Stanhope Avenue, Hartlepool, in October 2022.

27-year-old Shahini Mishel is wanted for production of cannabis in relation to a cannabis farm found on Brenda Road in the town in November 2023.

And 25-year-old Kevi Alla is also wanted on suspicion of production cannabis following the discovery of a drugs farm in the town’s Thornton Street.

The release of the suspects’ pictures comes after Hartlepool Police’s Neighbourhood team reported the seizure of £12 million worth of drugs, cash and weapons since 2022.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men should call police on 101.