Albanian men wanted by Cleveland Police over Hartlepool cannabis farms

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 12:13 BST
Police are hunting three suspects wanted in connection with various large scale cannabis farms discovered in Hartlepool.

Cleveland Police have released pictures of three Albanian men they want to trace.

Most Popular

They could be anywhere in the country and could have even traveled back to Albania.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gentian Gjergi, 34, is wanted on suspicion of production of cannabis in connection with a cannabis farm located in Stanhope Avenue, Hartlepool, in October 2022.

Wanted: Cleveland Police are looking Shahini Mishel (right), Kevi Alla (top left) and Gentian Gjergi (below) in connection with cannabis farms in Hartlepool.placeholder image
Wanted: Cleveland Police are looking Shahini Mishel (right), Kevi Alla (top left) and Gentian Gjergi (below) in connection with cannabis farms in Hartlepool.

27-year-old Shahini Mishel is wanted for production of cannabis in relation to a cannabis farm found on Brenda Road in the town in November 2023.

And 25-year-old Kevi Alla is also wanted on suspicion of production cannabis following the discovery of a drugs farm in the town’s Thornton Street.

placeholder image
Read More
Teesside Crown Court judge gives Hartlepool woman jail warning for crimes includ...

The release of the suspects’ pictures comes after Hartlepool Police’s Neighbourhood team reported the seizure of £12 million worth of drugs, cash and weapons since 2022.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the men should call police on 101.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice