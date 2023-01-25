Another member of gang who targeted Hartlepool phone shops is jailed after 'smash and grab' raids

Raiders stormed stores in large groups and used "threats and intimidation" to walk off with more than £150,000 of phones and computer tablets.

Newcastle Crown Court heard shops from Southampton up to the borders of Scotland came under attack during the 2018 and 2019 spree.

Two Hartlepool stores, including the former Carphone Warehouse branch on the Anchor Retail Park, were targeted.

Marius Dragusano, 21, of Drake Crescent, London, admitted conspiracy to rob and confessed to being part of 15 raids at stores in Leeds, Washington, Seaham, Hartlepool, Northampton, Manchester and Teesside.

He claimed he had been forced by older men, who threatened him and his family, to commit the offences

Jailing him for 30 months, Assistant Judge Advocate General Edward Legard said the gang used force, aggression and threats “against staff and customers”, adding: "You proceeded to steal large quantities of mobile devices, laptops, tablets. You deliberately targeted the most expensive items.”

The court heard Dragusano is now married with children and has worked in the construction industry in the capital.

Marin, of no fixed address but who was living in Harehills, Leeds, jailed for two years and nine months.