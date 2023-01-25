Another member of gang who targeted Hartlepool phone shops is jailed after 'smash and grab' raids
Another member of a crime gang who raided phone shops across the UK in a series of professionally planned "smash and grab" robberies has been locked up.
Raiders stormed stores in large groups and used "threats and intimidation" to walk off with more than £150,000 of phones and computer tablets.
Newcastle Crown Court heard shops from Southampton up to the borders of Scotland came under attack during the 2018 and 2019 spree.
Two Hartlepool stores, including the former Carphone Warehouse branch on the Anchor Retail Park, were targeted.
Marius Dragusano, 21, of Drake Crescent, London, admitted conspiracy to rob and confessed to being part of 15 raids at stores in Leeds, Washington, Seaham, Hartlepool, Northampton, Manchester and Teesside.
He claimed he had been forced by older men, who threatened him and his family, to commit the offences
Jailing him for 30 months, Assistant Judge Advocate General Edward Legard said the gang used force, aggression and threats “against staff and customers”, adding: "You proceeded to steal large quantities of mobile devices, laptops, tablets. You deliberately targeted the most expensive items.”
The court heard Dragusano is now married with children and has worked in the construction industry in the capital.
At a previous hearing in 2021, Ionatan Marin and Ionatan Stefan both admitted conspiracy to rob in relation to the raids.
Marin, of no fixed address but who was living in Harehills, Leeds, jailed for two years and nine months.
Stefan, 18, of Bayswater Row, Harehills, Leeds, played a lesser role and was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order with supervision and 200 hours unpaid work.