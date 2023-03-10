Items including anti-spiking bottle stoppers and glass covers, drink spiking testing kits, hand-held metal detector wands and first aid kits are being distributed to 39 town bars and pubs by Hartlepool Community Safety Team.

It is part of a drive to make the town centre even safer for visitors and employees and follows a successful bid for almost £41,000 grant funding to the Cleveland Unit for the Reduction of Violence (CURV).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool premises have also been provided with posters promoting the national Ask for Angela campaign where anyone feeling unsafe in a licensed premises can discreetly approach venue staff and seek help by asking to speak to “Angela”.

Darab Rezai with one of the bottle tops to prevent drink spiking. Picture by FRANK REID

The multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team comprises staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.

It is working closely with the Office of Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Hartlepool Licensees Association and Hartlepool Town Pastors, a charity run by volunteers who operate weekend night patrols to make sure revellers get home safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said: “Hartlepool has a great night-time economy and it’s important that it remains that way.

"I’m delighted to see the range of measures being put in place by Hartlepool Community Safety Team to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe night out.”

Steve Turner, Police and Crime Commissioner, holding one of the metal scanners. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Shane Moore, chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “Fortunately, we don’t have a major problem with crime in the night-time economy in Hartlepool and this is all about proactively taking action to ensure that continues to be the case.

Superintendent Martin Hopps, District Commander for Hartlepool, said the new safety measures will complement the huge amount of work already going on to ensure the safety of town centre revellers.

Police will also be carrying out additional high visibility patrols as part of a campaign to tackle violence against women and girls.

(Left to right) Superintendent Martin Hopps, Sylvia Pinkney of Hartlepool Borough Council, Terry Hegarty from Hartlepool Town Pastors, Darab Rezai, Chairman of Hartlepool Licensees Association, Steve Turner Police and Crime Commissioner and Nicholas Stone Neighbourhood Safety Team Leader. Picture by FRANK REID

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supt Hopps said: “We are determined to create a positive environment where everyone is treated with respect and is able to have a good night out free from harassment and violence.”