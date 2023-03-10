Anti-drink spiking kits and hand-held metal detectors among new safety measures to help keep Hartlepool town centre revellers safe
Measures to keep people safe on nights out in Hartlepool – including protecting against drink spiking and weapons – are being rolled out in licensed premises.
Items including anti-spiking bottle stoppers and glass covers, drink spiking testing kits, hand-held metal detector wands and first aid kits are being distributed to 39 town bars and pubs by Hartlepool Community Safety Team.
It is part of a drive to make the town centre even safer for visitors and employees and follows a successful bid for almost £41,000 grant funding to the Cleveland Unit for the Reduction of Violence (CURV).
Hartlepool premises have also been provided with posters promoting the national Ask for Angela campaign where anyone feeling unsafe in a licensed premises can discreetly approach venue staff and seek help by asking to speak to “Angela”.
The multi-agency Hartlepool Community Safety Team comprises staff from Hartlepool Borough Council, Cleveland Police and Cleveland Fire Brigade.
It is working closely with the Office of Cleveland’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Hartlepool Licensees Association and Hartlepool Town Pastors, a charity run by volunteers who operate weekend night patrols to make sure revellers get home safely.
Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner said: “Hartlepool has a great night-time economy and it’s important that it remains that way.
"I’m delighted to see the range of measures being put in place by Hartlepool Community Safety Team to ensure everyone can enjoy a safe night out.”
Councillor Shane Moore, chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership and leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, added: “Fortunately, we don’t have a major problem with crime in the night-time economy in Hartlepool and this is all about proactively taking action to ensure that continues to be the case.
Superintendent Martin Hopps, District Commander for Hartlepool, said the new safety measures will complement the huge amount of work already going on to ensure the safety of town centre revellers.
Police will also be carrying out additional high visibility patrols as part of a campaign to tackle violence against women and girls.
Supt Hopps said: “We are determined to create a positive environment where everyone is treated with respect and is able to have a good night out free from harassment and violence.”
Further campaigns focusing on Hartlepool’s town centre night-time economy are planned this year.