Property worth more than £40,000 was stolen when a house in Hartlepool was ransacked in a burglary.

Police in Hartlepool are appealing for information about the break-in at a property on Hawkspit Close in the Clavering area of the town.

It is said to have happened sometime between Saturday, May 31, and Monday, June 2.

Police state: “The premises were ransacked causing extensive damage. Many high value designer fashion items were stolen with a value of over £40,000."

The stolen items include Louis Vuitton bags, Moncler coats, a Rolex watch, Gucci and Dior sunglasses, Chanel and Fendi earrings, Dior bracelet and necklace and many more designer bags, shoes, sunglasses and jewellery.

It is believed that the suspects then left in a vehicle.

Officers are asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity near the address, who may have been offered items for sale or anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage to contact them on 101 quoting reference SE25099807.