Investigations into a quad bike traveller’s death following a collision on a farm track are continuing.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, suffered injuries in the incident in Greatham on Sunday, September 22 of last year, before dying on October 27.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement: “The collision involved a red and black quad bike and a silver Ford.

"A woman riding a horse also suffered a suspected broken ankle as a result of the collision.

“The injured man, who had been riding on the quad bike, was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remained until he died.

“Another man believed to have been travelling on the quad bike was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, possession of a class A drug and no insurance and later bailed pending further inquiries.

“The investigation is still ongoing and there have been no charges.”

