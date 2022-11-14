Appeal after man ‘headbutted and kicked in the head’ in Hartlepool assault

The incident happened on Northgate on The Headland, close to the crossing opposite Nun Street.

It is believed that a 48-year-old man was headbutted and kicked in the head until he passed out. The victim also needed stitches to his lip.

Cleveland Police said: “The suspect is described as a white male, with a shaven/bald head, large to heavy build and was wearing a dark coloured T-shirt. He was also accompanied by a female.

“Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone who may have dash cam footage which could assist the investigation is asked to contact Hartlepool CID on 101, quoting incident number 191729.

“Independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

The alleged assault took place at around 10:20pm on Monday, October 24.

