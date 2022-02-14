Appeal after mountain bikes stolen in an alleged shed burglary near Hartlepool

Two mountain bikes have been stolen following a shed burglary in the Billingham area on Sunday night.

Cleveland Police have said the incident took place overnight between 9pm on Sunday, February 13 and 9am on Monday, February 14, at an address in Gorton Close, Billingham.

The victim of the burglary reported a red Voodoo Hoodoo mountain bike and a grey Vitus Sentier 27 VR mountain bike as stolen.

The Voodoo Hoodoo bike which was reported as stolen./Photo: Cleveland Police

Cleveland Police shared a description of the bikes alongside a picture of the Voodoo Hoodoo bike, as they asked for anyone with information to call non-emergency number 101 or to contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The Voodoo Hoodoo bike is red in colour, with Ardent Maxis tyres, Topeak mudguards and a Cateye Padrone cycle computer on the handlebars.

“The Vitus Sentier 27 VR bike is grey in colour, with a Rideguard ‘Jungle Ash’ front mudguard, Burgtec black pedals, a Cateye Padrone cycle computer on the handlebars and a Topeak bottle cage on the frame.

“Officers are appealing for anyone with CCTV footage, anyone with information as to the whereabouts of the mountain bikes or anyone who may have been offered the mountain bikes for sale to contact Cleveland Police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting event number 025199.

“Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously as well on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.”

