Police seize stolen bikes reported for ‘potentially dangerous activity’ in Hartlepool

Hartlepool neighbourhood officers recovered the vehicles on Thursday, February 10, after they had been subject of reports of nuisance and potentially dangerous activity around Hartlepool town centre that afternoon.

One of the bikes was found abandoned by the side of B&Q, opposite the Stag and Monkey pub.

Police have thanked residents for directing them to another bike abandoned at Seaton Lane.

One of the bikes seized in Hartlepool.

Both scooters were checked and found to be stolen from the Durham and Northumbria Police force areas.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Police added in a statement: “We’ll continue to respond to reports of bikes/quads/vehicles being ridden illegally or in an antisocial manner and we need the public to keep reporting where they are being used or stored.

“Please continue to report issues to Cleveland Police via the 101 number.”

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

