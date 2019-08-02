Armed police descend on Winterbottom Avenue in Hartlepool
Witnesses have described the moment armed police descended on a Hartlepool street this morning.
Over a dozen officers understood to be from Durham Constabulary, some of them carrying guns, were seen in Winterbottom Avenue, West View, Hartlepool, at around 8am on Friday August 2.
Police have so far not released any information about the incident which took place close to the junction with Warren Road.
One resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Mail: “There was armed police there at about quarter past eight. There were four or five of the Jeep type county police cars, a police van and a panda car.
“I would say there were about 15 police officers.
“It’s not something you see every day. It made me wonder why they were there.”
Just one marked police van could be seen on the street at around 9.30am.
We will update when we get more details.