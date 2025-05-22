Arrests made in Hartlepool as part of Middlesbrough gunshot inquiry
Cleveland Police vehicles descended upon the Allerton Close area of town on Wednesday, May 21, as part of their investigation into a weapon being fired at a property in Middlebeck Close, Middlesbrough, a fortnight earlier.
At least two people were detained in Hartlepool as part of the inquiry with the number of suspects arrested in connection with the case now totalling seven.
No one was hurt in the Middlesbrough incident.
The force said in a statement on Thursday: “Two men, both aged 34, were arrested in the Hartlepool area on the evening of Wednesday, 21st May, both on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.
"Additionally, three teenage boys aged 15, 16 and 17 were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. All remain in police custody at this time.
“Previously, a man aged 35 and a woman aged 41 were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess firearms with intent to endanger life.
"Both were released on bail pending further inquiries.
“Inquiries are continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 081767.”