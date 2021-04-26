Stuart West, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

It related to a fire at a house in Melrose Street, in the Oxford Road area, on March 4 this year.

No details of how West started the fire were given in court but it is understood nobody was hurt.

Melrose Street, Hartlepool.

Defence barrister Ian Mullarkey asked Judge Timothy Head to adjourn the case for reports including a psychiatric report.

West, who appeared via a videolink to Durham Prison, was remanded in custody until June 18.

The probation service will consider whether West is classed as a dangerous offender which could allow him to be jailed for longer.

Judge Stead told West, of Elliott Street, Hartlepool, that it was in his interests to cooperate with the psychiatric report adding: “All sentencing powers remain open.”