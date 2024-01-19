A man has admitted setting fire to scores of vehicles in Hartlepool.

David Jenkins, 32, was charged with 12 counts of arson relating to incidents in February and August of last year.

He pleaded guilty to all the accusations when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, January 18.

They included setting fire to two vehicles on February 19 and another two on February 28.

Some of the vehicles set on fire by David Jenkins in Hartlepool in August 2023.

He also admitted torching eight further vehicles in town on August 18.

They had been parked outside properties in streets including Baden Street, Brinkburn Road, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road and Osborne Road.

Jenkins, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody.