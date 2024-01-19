Arsonist admits setting fire to 12 vehicles in Hartlepool incidents
David Jenkins, 32, was charged with 12 counts of arson relating to incidents in February and August of last year.
He pleaded guilty to all the accusations when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, January 18.
They included setting fire to two vehicles on February 19 and another two on February 28.
He also admitted torching eight further vehicles in town on August 18.
The Mail reported in August how many of the vehicle owners, and neighbours, awoke in the early hours to the cars well alight.
They had been parked outside properties in streets including Baden Street, Brinkburn Road, Shrewsbury Street, Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road and Osborne Road.
Jenkins, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody.
He will be sentenced at the end of February and a trial earmarked for March will not now go ahead.