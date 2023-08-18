Police and fire chiefs are investigating at least eight deliberate car blazes in the Burn Valley and Foggy Furze areas of town in the early hours of Friday, August 18.

One victim, Katie Rees, told how she was awoken at 1.30am to her see Kia Rio parked outside her house on Baden Street was on fire.

Katie, 21, told the Mail: “All I can remember is just seeing an orange blaze everywhere outside the window and just hearing neighbours scream ‘get out the house, get out the house’.

Katie Rees whose Kia Rio (left) was torched in Baden Street, Hartlepool.

"We couldn’t get out the house, we were fighting against black smoke to get down he stairs.

“We managed to get out of the house through the back door via the back lane and down on to this street to see our car just in flames.”

Katie said last week her car had its tyre slashed and wing mirror broken.

Other vehicles also set on fire nearby on Friday morning include a Range Rover in Brinkburn Road, a Citroen Berlingo in Shrewsbury Street and vehicles in Lansdowne Road, Caledonian Road, and Osborne Road.

Paul Brackstone alongside of his burnt out Range Rover in Brinkburn Road. Picture by FRANK REID

Paul Brackstone, 59, was awoken by a family member at around 1.15am to his Range Rover on fire outside.

Mr Brackstone said: “It was my pride and joy. I opened the blinds and seen the fire and came rushing out.

"The fire brigade were just putting it out at the time.”

Neighbour Derek Noble, 87, said the flames were “15 feet high”.

The remains of a car that was set on fire in Lansdowne Road. Picture by FRANK REID

"If the wind had been blowing this way I could have been in trouble,” he said.

Another neighbour Linda Cawson, 74, said she heard a bang and saw bright orange through her bathroom window.

She said: "I was worried it was going to explode. I think it’s really scandalous to do something like that to somebody’s car.”

Burn Valley ward councillor Jonathan Brash said police are to increase patrols in the area to reassure residents.

The remains of a car set on fire in Caledonian Road. Picture by FRANK REID

"People are shocked,” he said. “Enough is really enough, people are living scared in their own homes by this sort of lawless and antisocial behaviour.

"I’ve been in touch with the police this morning. CID have taken over the investigation.

“There will be extra patrols tonight and through the weekend to try to make sure there’s no repeat of this.

"But we need these people caught and put in jail and kept away from civilised society.”

Foggy Furze Councillor Melanie Morley said vehicle crime has been an ongoing issue for residents.

She said: “It’s harrowing. It’s something we have been talking about and working with the police, but the police haven’t got enough resources and that’s what needs to change.”

A spokesperson for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “We dispatched eight fire engines from Hartlepool, Headland, Billingham, Thornaby and Stockton to extinguish multiple vehicles which were alight, and crews worked closely with Cleveland Police to keep residents as safe as possible.

“We’d like to reassure to residents that an investigation is underway.