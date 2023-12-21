An arsonist has admitted putting lives at risk by setting fire to his Hartlepool home.

Joshua Benn, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

It concerned a fire he started at his home address in Glamis Walk, in the Owton Manor area of town, on November 20.

Damage of an unknown value was caused to the property which belongs to Accent Group housing association.

Glamis Walk, Hartlepool. (Photo: Google)

Benn pleaded not guilty to an alternative charge of arson with intent to endanger life on the same date.

It will be left to lie on file meaning it will not be proceeded with.

Benn, of Glammis Walk, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody by Judge Tim Stead.