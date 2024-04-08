Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Jenkins was jailed for five years at Teesside Crown Court on Monday after he admitted setting fire to the vehicles over the course of six months last year.

Thirty-two-year-old Jenkins set light to two vehicles on February 19 then another two on February 28 last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Then in the early hours of on August 18 he left a trail of destruction by torching eight vehicles at random outside the owners’ homes in the Foggy Furze and Burn Valley areas of town.

Katie Rees's Kia Rio on fire in Baden Street, one of eight vehicles set alight on August 18 last year by David Jenkins (inset).

The court heard a psychiatric report found Jenkins has mental health issues including post traumatic stress disorder.

But Judge Jonathan Carroll said it did not explain why he set fire to the vehicles.

"To this day there has been no real explanation what was going on in your mind while you were doing it.

"These offences were committed whilst in drink. It may be drink just distorted your thinking. I just don’t know.”

Paul Brackstone alongside of his burnt out Range Rover in Brinkburn Road. Picture by FRANK REID

The court heard the value of the vehicles destroyed ranged from modest to more expensive.

But Judge Carroll said the real value was in how much their owners, who included the elderly and others with some disabilities, relied upon them.

He added: “This has had a profound, long-lasting effect on a variety of people, many of whom were ill-equipped to cope with the impact of your offending.”

The Mail spoke to a number of the victims following Jenkins’ biggest spree in August, including Katie Rees whose Kia Rio went up in flames in Baden Street at 1.30am.

The remains of a car set on fire in Caledonian Road. Picture by FRANK REID

She said at the time: “All I can remember is just seeing an orange blaze everywhere outside the window and just hearing neighbours scream ‘get out the house, get out the house’."

Just yards away, Paul Brackstone was awoken by a family member to see his “pride and joy” Range Rover on fire.

Judge Carroll said Jenkins, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, also tied up the emergency services and prevented them from dealing with other urgent calls.

In mitigation the court heard that now sober, Jenkins regrets his actions.

But the judge said he is currently a dangerous offender and sentenced him to an additional two years’ extended licence period in the community when released.

Commenting on the sentence, Detective Constable Simon Lowther, of Hartlepool CID, said: “This spate of arson was dangerous and destructive, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage and fear in the community.

"Jenkins endangered the lives of those living in these areas, with the risk of the fires spreading to houses nearby.”

Hartlepool District Commander, Superintendent Martin Hopps, added: “I’d like to place on record my thanks to the officers involved in this case.

"Their skill and determination ensured Jenkins faced punishment for his actions. His sentence today will hopefully offer some justice to the victims of these crimes.