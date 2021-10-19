Assault, speeding and other Hartlepool offences dealt with at court

Mark Donnison, 40, of North Park, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £150 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting assault and criminal damage on May 29.

Connor Kinnersley, 24, of Highland Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £75 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly on August 29 and failing to surrender to custody on September 13.

Kane Sutheran, 32, of Sinclair Road, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on August 16 and August 20.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Stephen Andrew Hart, 31, of Prissick Street, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on June 20 and August 15.

Demi Leigh Belcher, 28, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £5 compensation and a £95 victim surcharge after admitting committing theft on September 4 and September 18 and failing to surrender to custody on October 4.

Lewis Rudd, 20, of Whitrout Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £180 fine, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assault on April 7.

Peter Byrne, 66, of Caislean Court, Carlew, Republic of Ireland, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in West View Road, Hartlepool, on June 21 last year.

