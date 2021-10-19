Assault, speeding and other Hartlepool offences dealt with at court
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Mark Donnison, 40, of North Park, Billingham, was ordered to pay a £400 fine, £150 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting assault and criminal damage on May 29.
Connor Kinnersley, 24, of Highland Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £75 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly on August 29 and failing to surrender to custody on September 13.
Kane Sutheran, 32, of Sinclair Road, Hartlepool, was fined £120 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on August 16 and August 20.
Stephen Andrew Hart, 31, of Prissick Street, Hartlepool, was fined £100 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend unpaid work appointments on June 20 and August 15.
Demi Leigh Belcher, 28, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £5 compensation and a £95 victim surcharge after admitting committing theft on September 4 and September 18 and failing to surrender to custody on October 4.
Lewis Rudd, 20, of Whitrout Road, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £180 fine, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assault on April 7.
Peter Byrne, 66, of Caislean Court, Carlew, Republic of Ireland, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in West View Road, Hartlepool, on June 21 last year.