The latest Hartlepool and East Durham criminals to be jailed by the courts

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been jailed at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous gallery of jailed criminals can be viewed here.
1. Peter Stephen Brown
Brown, 54, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting supplying cocaine in October 2019.
2. George Dixon
Dixon, 36, of Hepscott Avenue, Blackhall Colliery, was jailed for a year at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting committing assault on December 18.
3. Vincent Douglas
Douglas, 53, of Greenwood Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years and five months after admitting committing six sex attacks against children.
4. Daniel Hart
Hart, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 weeks at Peterlee Magistrates' Court after he was convicted of theft and breaching a suspended sentence.
