The latest Hartlepool and East Durham criminals to be jailed by the courts

These are just some of the latest criminals from Hartlepool and East Durham to have been locked up by the courts.

By Newsroom
Friday, 17th September 2021, 2:05 pm
Updated Friday, 17th September 2021, 3:09 pm

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been jailed at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous gallery of jailed criminals can be viewed here.

1. Peter Stephen Brown

Brown, 54, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years and eight months after admitting supplying cocaine in October 2019.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

2. George Dixon

Dixon, 36, of Hepscott Avenue, Blackhall Colliery, was jailed for a year at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting committing assault on December 18.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

3. Vincent Douglas

Douglas, 53, of Greenwood Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years and five months after admitting committing six sex attacks against children.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

4. Daniel Hart

Hart, 28, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 weeks at Peterlee Magistrates' Court after he was convicted of theft and breaching a suspended sentence.

Photo: NOP

