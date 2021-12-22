Assault, stealing Lego and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Demi-Leigh Belcher, 28, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £30 compensation, £95 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting stealing a handbag containing £30 on June 18.

Joshua Bennett, 26, of Lindsay Road, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he was convicted of driving with no or incorrect insurance and without a valid driving licence on March 11.

Gary Noble, 58, of Wilton Avenue, Hartlepool, received an 18-week jail term, which was suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £200 compensation and £620 costs after he was convicted of committing assault on October 18.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Kevin O’Neil, 61, of Saltholme Close, Middlesbrough, was jailed for 20 days after admitting breaching a domestic violence protection order by attending a named Hartlepool address on December 11.

Stephen Michael Sparrow, 35, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £344 after he admitted committing eight thefts between September 9 and December 4. The items taken included chocolate, vape oil and Lego.

Graeme Trevor Carlton, 54, of Forester Close, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £81 victim surcharge and £170 costs after he admitting using a hand-held mobile phone while driving on June 25 and after he was convicted of failing to confirm the identity of a driver.

Shaun Steven Rudd, 39 of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting stealing air fresheners and a duvet cover worth £219.50 from Tesco on June 6.

