Jailed before Christmas - the latest Hartlepool and East Durham criminals to be locked up

Unless otherwise stated, they have all started custodial sentences after admitting offences while appearing at Teesside Crown Court. Our previous collection of imprisoned defendants is available here.
1. Jason Bainbridge
Bainbridge, 51, of Cartmell Terrace, Darlington, was jailed for 38 months at Durham Crown Count after admitting two counts of residential burglary in Shotton Colliery.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Paul Bradshaw
Bradshaw, 48, of Elgin Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 11 years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbery and after admitting a separate count of fraud.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Dwayne Bates
Bates, 29, of no fixed address, was jailed for two years after admitting six attempted Hartlepool burglaries, two vehicle interferences and going equipped to steal.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Karl Cain
Cain, 41, of Victoria Road, Shotton Colliery, admitted committing racially aggravated fear or provocation of violence in October and was jailed for 12 weeks at Newcastle Crown Court.
Photo: Other 3rd Party