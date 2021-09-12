Assaulting a policewoman and other recent Hartlepool court cases
The following cases from the Hartlepool area were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates’ Court:
Stephen Thomas Young, 39 of Derby Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £132 compensation after admitting attempting to steal a security camera on July 25.
Ian Thomson, whose age was not disclosed, of Johnston Estate, Wheatley Hill, was fined £175 and ordered to pay £20.84 in vehicle excise back duty and £90 costs after admitting driving an unlicensed vehicle on November 25, 2019.
Mark Arron Willingham, 36, of St Abb’s Walk, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting drug driving, driving while using a hand-held phone, driving without a valid licence and without insurance on February 25.
Natalie Ruth Coxon, 29, of MacAuley Drive, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £34 costs after admitting drink driving on April 25.
Papa Sene, 33, of Suggett Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting a policewoman on October 19.
Scott Lee, 37, of Boston Street, Sunderland, received eight penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £160 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving in Hartlepool without a valid licence and without insurance on October 12.
Lewis Miller, 21, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting failing to follow supervision requirements on August 17 following his release from a period of imprisonment.
