Assaulting a policewoman and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Stephen Thomas Young, 39 of Derby Street, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £132 compensation after admitting attempting to steal a security camera on July 25.

Ian Thomson, whose age was not disclosed, of Johnston Estate, Wheatley Hill, was fined £175 and ordered to pay £20.84 in vehicle excise back duty and £90 costs after admitting driving an unlicensed vehicle on November 25, 2019.

Mark Arron Willingham, 36, of St Abb’s Walk, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for a year and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting drug driving, driving while using a hand-held phone, driving without a valid licence and without insurance on February 25.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Natalie Ruth Coxon, 29, of MacAuley Drive, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 17 months and ordered to pay a £300 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £34 costs after admitting drink driving on April 25.

Papa Sene, 33, of Suggett Street, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay £100 compensation after admitting assaulting a policewoman on October 19.

Scott Lee, 37, of Boston Street, Sunderland, received eight penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £160 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving in Hartlepool without a valid licence and without insurance on October 12.

Lewis Miller, 21, of Tower Street, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting failing to follow supervision requirements on August 17 following his release from a period of imprisonment.

