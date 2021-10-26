Assaulting an emergency worker and other latest Hartlepool court cases

Brandon Scott Berry, 21, of Dobson Place, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £110 prosecution costs after admitting driving without insurance and without a valid licence on March 10.

Kevin O’Neil, 61, of Saltholme Close, Middlesbrough, was fined £75 after admitting twice breaching a domestic violence protection order by being in a named Hartlepool street on October 14 and October 19.

David Christopher Smith, 45, of no fixed address, was fined £80 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting committing two thefts from Hartlepool shops on August 3.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Simon Forster, 23, of Pavillion Close, Hartlepool, received an absolute discharge after admitting driving without insurance on March 19.

Callum Barclay, 23, of of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after admitting one count of breaching supervision requirements by failing to attend three scheduled appointments earlier this year.

Daniel Alexander Johnson, 29, of St Andrews Grove, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay a £150 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting drug driving on April 24.

Terence Hill, 62, of Tunstall Grove, Hartlepool, was ordered to pay an £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting assaulting a special constable in Essex on July 24 and failing to surrender to custody on August 5.

