Assaulting police, burglary and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Matthew Armstrong, 46, of Percy Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £500 fine, £50 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting driving without insurance or correct insurance on December 2, 2020.

Andrew James Wright, 29, of Wright Street, Hartlepool, was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting being drunk and disorderly in Stokesley on September 24 and failing to surrender to custody on October 12.

Michael Gary Paul Cronin, 49, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, received a 26-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, and was ordered to pay £400 compensation after he admitted burglary and possessing cannabis on December 31.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Zara Stephenson, 34, of Beamish Road, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she was convicted of having no or incorrect insurance on February 26.

Jackson Mayes, 34, of Egerton Road, Hartlepool, received four penalty points and was ordered to pay an £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding on February 13, 2020.

Scott Lionel O’Rourke, 30, of Kirby Close, Billingham, received a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £22 victim surcharge after he was convicted of assaulting a police officer on September 15, 2020.

Christopher Brian Atkinson, 41, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £25 compensation after admitting committing theft on December 18.

