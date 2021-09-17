Assaulting police, speeding and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Paul Gordon, 70, of Seaview Park Home, Hartlepool, received four penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £233 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs after admitting speeding on September 15 last year on the A1046 Port Clarence Road.

Scott Pearson, 33, of Wynnstay Gardens, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay an £100 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding on October 19 on the A689 Stockton Road at Newton Bewley.

John Michael Czeba, 53, of Grasmere Street, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting driving without a valid licence on September 9 last year.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Jacob Daniel Skidmore, 25, of Mulgrave Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend a scheduled appointment on July 20.

John Robert Archer, 49, of Chesterton Road, Hartlepool, was fined £80 after admitting one count of breaching a community order by failing to attend scheduled appointments on July 19 and 22.

Wendy Matthew Jones, 48, of Parton Street, Hartlepool, was fined £180 and ordered to pay a £34 victim surcharge and £185 costs after she was convicted of assaulting a policeman on December 20.

Philip Bland, 27, of Third Street, Horden, was fined £80 and ordered to pay an £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting possessing class B drugs on September 11 last year.

