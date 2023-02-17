Attempted murder inquiry continues following collision on major Hartlepool road

Four men were detained and later released by Cleveland Police following an incident last year in Easington Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, June 23, at around 8.30pm.

One person was taken to hospital after a collision between a motorbike and a black Range Rover near the University Hospital of Hartlepool.

Police said at the time that “the Range Rover then left the scene”.

A police tent at the scene of the collision in Easington Road, Hartlepool, the morning after.

The patient, who was described as in his 20s, received suspected head, pelvic and leg injuries.

The road stayed closed until the following day as detectives began their inquiries.

Police confirmed nearly a week later that two men, aged in their 30s and 20, had been arrested.

The older man was quizzed on suspicion of attempted murder.

Two other men, aged 22 and 39, were later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police have confirmed that they remain under investigation.

