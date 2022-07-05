One person was taken to hospital following the collision between a motorbike and a black Range Rover in Easington Road, Hartlepool, on Thursday, June 23, at 8.30pm.

Two suspects were detained, one on suspicion of attempted murder, with Cleveland Police now confirming that “two more arrests have been made”.

A new force statement added: “The incident happened around 8.30pm when a black Range Rover and a motorbike collided. The Range Rover then left the scene.

Police in Easington Road the day after the June 23 crash. Picture by Frank Reid.

“A man in his twenties suffered suspected head, pelvic and leg injuries.

"He remains in hospital in a “critical but stable” condition.

“Two men aged 22 and 39 have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and have been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue.