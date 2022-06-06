Banned driver involved in car crash in Hartlepool town centre is jailed

Steven Fluen, 38, was arrested following the collision at the junction of Stockton Road and Park Road at about 3pm on Monday, April 25.

Despite being banned and having no insurance, Fluen was behind the wheel of a blue Citroen C4 which was in collision with a black Ford Kuga.

Fluen admitted driving while disqualified, having no insurance and failing to provide a specimen during an earlier appearance at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Steven Fluen leaving Teesside Magistrates Court after an earlier appearance. Picture by FRANK REID

He was jailed for 16 weeks when he returned for sentence with court papers stating the offence was so serious due to his previous record.

Fluen, of Innes Road, Hartlepool, was also disqualified for another two years.

Magistrates imposed no separate penalty for the no insurance charge although he was ordered to pay a £128 victim surcharge at the hearing on May 23.