Behind bars: 11 criminals beginning jail terms for Hartlepool offences

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been imprisoned at Teesside Crown Court recently after committing offences in the Hartlepool area. Our previous list of jailed defendants is available here.
1. Anthony Armstrong
Armstrong, 52, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months after admitting being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog.
Photo: Third party
2. Warren Gate
Gate, 32, of Eskdale Way, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and eight months after actual bodily harm assault, criminal damage and breaching a non-molestation order.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Paula Harman
Harman, 47, of Holdforth Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months after admitting breach of a suspended jail sentence, possession of Class A and B drugs, actual bodily harm assault, theft and a public order offence.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Liam Hunter
Hunter, 24, of Brandling Court, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for two years after admitting actual bodily harm, theft, common assault and affray following an incident at Hartlepool's Morrisons store.
Photo: Cleveland Police