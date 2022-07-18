Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepol area who have been recently locked up by the courts.

Behind bars: 11 criminals beginning jail terms for Hartlepool offences

Here is your latest rogues’ gallery of criminals now behind bars.

By Newsroom
Monday, 18th July 2022, 4:30 pm

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been imprisoned at Teesside Crown Court recently after committing offences in the Hartlepool area. Our previous list of jailed defendants is available here.

1. Anthony Armstrong

Armstrong, 52, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months after admitting being the owner of a dangerously out-of-control dog.

Photo: Third party

Photo Sales

2. Warren Gate

Gate, 32, of Eskdale Way, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and eight months after actual bodily harm assault, criminal damage and breaching a non-molestation order.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales

3. Paula Harman

Harman, 47, of Holdforth Court, Hartlepool, was jailed for 20 months after admitting breach of a suspended jail sentence, possession of Class A and B drugs, actual bodily harm assault, theft and a public order offence.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

Photo Sales

4. Liam Hunter

Hunter, 24, of Brandling Court, Shotton Colliery, was jailed for two years after admitting actual bodily harm, theft, common assault and affray following an incident at Hartlepool's Morrisons store.

Photo: Cleveland Police

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3