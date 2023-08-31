News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently by the courts.Just some of the criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed recently by the courts.
Behind bars: The latest line up of Hartlepool criminals to be jailed by the courts

These are some of the latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed by the courts.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 22:11 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 22:26 BST

Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.

Lord, 23, of Studley Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after he pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply in March.

1. Matthew Lord

Lord, 23, of Studley Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after he pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply in March. Photo: Cleveland Police

Parker, 24, of Devon Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court after admitting committing burglary on July 12.

2. Rhys Parker

Parker, 24, of Devon Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court after admitting committing burglary on July 12. Photo: Cleveland Police

Smith, 36, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 16 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting committing five burglaries in Seaton Carew in June.

3. Paul Smith

Smith, 36, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 16 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting committing five burglaries in Seaton Carew in June. Photo: Third party

Thompson, 21, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and 11 months after he was convicted of rape.

4. Mark Thompson

Thompson, 21, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and 11 months after he was convicted of rape. Photo: Cleveland Police

