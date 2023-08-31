Behind bars: The latest line up of Hartlepool criminals to be jailed by the courts

These are some of the latest criminals from the Hartlepool area to have been jailed by the courts.
Unless otherwise stated, they have all been locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.
1. Matthew Lord
Lord, 23, of Studley Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for three-and-a-half years after he pleaded guilty to possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply in March. Photo: Cleveland Police
2. Rhys Parker
Parker, 24, of Devon Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for two years at Teesside Crown Court after admitting committing burglary on July 12. Photo: Cleveland Police
3. Paul Smith
Smith, 36, of Rydal Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 16 months at Teesside Crown Court after admitting committing five burglaries in Seaton Carew in June. Photo: Third party
4. Mark Thompson
Thompson, 21, of Seaton Lane, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and 11 months after he was convicted of rape. Photo: Cleveland Police