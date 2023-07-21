News you can trust since 1877
Just some of the Hartlepool criminals to have been jailed by the courts recently.

The latest rogues' gallery of Hartlepool criminals to be jailed by the courts

The courts have continued to be busy jailing criminals from the Hartlepool area.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 21st Jul 2023, 13:34 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 14:26 BST

Unless otherwise stated, all these defendants have been locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences recently. Our previous rogues’ gallery is available here.

Alioj, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 months after he admitted production of a class B drug in Hartlepool.

1. Belo Alioj

Alioj, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 months after he admitted production of a class B drug in Hartlepool. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Balmer, 28, of Mayflower Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 15 months after he admitted burglary on March 26.

2. Dylan Balmer

Balmer, 28, of Mayflower Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 15 months after he admitted burglary on March 26. Photo: Submitted

Beddow, 30, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 15 months after admitting robbery and fraud.

3. Amy Beddow

Beddow, 30, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 15 months after admitting robbery and fraud. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Brown, 25, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and eight months after he admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

4. Thomas Brown

Brown, 25, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and eight months after he admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Photo: Other 3rd Party

