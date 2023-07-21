The latest rogues' gallery of Hartlepool criminals to be jailed by the courts

The courts have continued to be busy jailing criminals from the Hartlepool area.
Unless otherwise stated, all these defendants have been locked up at Teesside Crown Court after admitting offences recently.
1. Belo Alioj
Alioj, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 15 months after he admitted production of a class B drug in Hartlepool. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Dylan Balmer
Balmer, 28, of Mayflower Close, Hartlepool, was jailed for 15 months after he admitted burglary on March 26. Photo: Submitted
3. Amy Beddow
Beddow, 30, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 15 months after admitting robbery and fraud. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Thomas Brown
Brown, 25, of Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was jailed for three years and eight months after he admitted conspiracy to supply class A drugs. Photo: Other 3rd Party