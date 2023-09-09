Watch more videos on Shots!

The measure came following a recent meeting attended by senior representatives from Durham Constabulary, the Safer Communities Team, the local Police Community Support Officer, the Neighbourhood Wardens, the parish clerk and council officers.

During the meeting, they looked at crime data to identify areas where measures are most needed.

Councillor Rob Crute, who represents the Blackhall Division of Durham County Council, said that according to the figures, there has been a decrease in reported crime in Blackhall. However, it was noted that figures could be sometimes “misleading” due to how they are recorded and because some incidents are not reported.

The path that links Mickle Hill Road and Elizabeth Street./Photo: Frank Reid

Cllr Crute said: "What we found out is that reported crime had fallen, but there was a lot of fear of crime.

"I think a lot of the issues are around anti-social behaviour, fly tipping, off-road bikes and quad bikes.”

As a result of the meeting, a bid was put to the Safer Streets Fund for anti-bike gates at Black Path and the pedestrian pathway linking Mickle Hill Road and Elizabeth Street next to the Londis store in Blackhall Rocks.

A separate bid was also put for increased CCTV coverage.

The meeting followed an apparent spike in reported crime back in July, with a number of alleged burglaries in the village.

An investigation also continues after more than seven vehicles in Shaftesbury Road had their widows smashed in another incident on July 20.