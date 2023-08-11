News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show

Plans to tackle crime in Blackhall revealed after recent increase in incidents

Partner agencies are set to get around the table after residents voiced concerns over an increase in antisocial behaviour incidents and crime in their neighbourhood.
By Pamela Bilalova
Published 11th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST- 3 min read

A meeting will be held at the end of August in the hope of establishing a coordinated response to community concerns of antisocial behaviour and reported crime in Blackhall.

July saw an apparent spike in reports, with a number of alleged burglaries in the village.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Durham Police are also investigating after more than seven vehicles in the same street had their widows smashed in another incident on July 20.

It is hoped a meeting will come up with measures to address Blackhall residents' concerns of crime following a spike in incidents reported in July.It is hoped a meeting will come up with measures to address Blackhall residents' concerns of crime following a spike in incidents reported in July.
It is hoped a meeting will come up with measures to address Blackhall residents' concerns of crime following a spike in incidents reported in July.
Most Popular

Councillor Rob Crute, who represents the Blackhall Division of Durham County Council, said he was contacted by around a dozen people in the space of three days in the middle of last month.

"There had been a burglary in East Street, there had been a burglary along Blackhall Rocks,” he said.

"There had been three incidents within the space of 24 hours. That’s the type of thing that alarms people.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A resident who has been living in Blackhall for 20 years added that crime in the village has been getting worse in the past few years.

Councillor Rob Crute has said housing issues also need to be tackled to prevent crime.Councillor Rob Crute has said housing issues also need to be tackled to prevent crime.
Councillor Rob Crute has said housing issues also need to be tackled to prevent crime.

He told the Mail: "It’s been constantly getting worse.”

The resident said: "The general feeling around the place is that nobody cares and nobody does nothing about it. Everybody in the village is just left to put up with it.

"People feel lost, as if nobody cares.”

There are hopes a range of safety and security measures will be put in place following the meeting at the end of August.

A shop-watch scheme has already been established by shop keepers to deal with shoplifting.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Crute has said wider CCTV coverage of the village is among the measures people would like to see and that crime and anti-social behaviour also needs to be reported properly to tackle the issues.

"A lot of people don’t bother reporting crime because they don’t see a response from the police and that’s really dispiriting for them,” he said.

Read More
Hartlepool business owner feeling ‘lost’ after two break-ins in two months

“That’s linked to the reduction in the number of police officers on the streets.

"Years ago, you used to have police walk on the streets, but those days are gone. We’ve got to find a way that tackles crime and tackles people’s fear of crime in a different way.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Crute has added that housing issues also need to be examined in the long term to resolve the issues.

"Where most of the problems are, there are a lot private sector rented houses. I am not saying everybody who lives in those houses causes all the crime, it simply isn’t the case, but there’s a lot of absentee landlords who let properties out to people they don’t know,” he explained.

"What I would like to do is get the council to buy up those empty properties.”

Meanwhile, enquiries continue after several vehicles in Shaftesbury Road had their windscreens and rear windows damaged at around 8pm on July 20.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Durham Constabulary has said the suspects are believed to have been wearing Balaclavas and riding an electric bike.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are carrying out enquiries into the incident, including reviewing CCTV and speaking to witnesses.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 447 of July 20.”