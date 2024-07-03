Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A trusted employee stole over £37,000 from a Hartlepool transport business but has been spared jail.

Andrea Lakey, 38, used her position as a compliance manager responsible for payrolls at Ed Murray & Sons, in Hartlepool, to divert thousands of pounds into her own bank account.

Teesside Crown Court was told she carried out the fraud after the pandemic started when usually tight supervision controls in the business were relaxed.

The CEO of the business, Peter Murray, was unaware of any problems until he inspected bank records over a year later.

Teesside Crown Court.

Victoria Lamballe, prosecuting, said there were weeks when two employees appeared to have been paid twice by the transport company and a second company also owned by Mr Murray.

“That led him to discover that the payments were being made to the defendant’s own bank account,” said Ms Lamballe.

Lakey also inflated her own pay during lockdown and altered her own tax code resulting in her being paid a large tax rebate.

Ms Lamballe added: "In total, £10,619 and 18 pence was fraudulently obtained using that method.”

Altogether Lakey received £37,209 by fraud and has yet to pay a penny back.

The court heard she had worked for the business for eight years and it had paid for her to take advantage of training opportunities to progress to the position she was in.

Mr Murray confronted her in October 2021. She admitted taking the money, saying she needed it, but denied manipulating the payroll.

She was suspended and later fired for gross misconduct.

Lakey, of Edgehill way, Billingham, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position when the case reached court.

In an impact statement, Mr Lakey said: “It has come as a huge shock to me and all who work here that someone in a such trusted position would have lowered themselves to behave so dishonestly.”

Robert Mochrie, mitigating, said Lakey was tempted to steal to “make ends meet” after the breakdown of her relationship left her a single mum to two teenagers.

“She is truly sorry for what she has done,” he said.

Sentencing her to an 18-month suspended sentence, Recorder Thomas Moran said the business had been good to her and “could ill afford” losing the money.