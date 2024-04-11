Billingham thug jailed for attack which left victim 'fearful for her life'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gavin Day, 51, from Billingham, subjected the victim to various forms of physical violence and threatened her with ammonia during the incident on 16th September 2023.

The victim locked herself in the bathroom out of fear before Day, armed with a knife, forced his way in and proceeded to strangle her.

Day further assaulted the victim, causing further injuries to her fingers with the knife as well as bruising to her body.

The victim reported the incident to Cleveland Police’s and an investigation was launched by the domestic abuse unit.

Officers arrested and subsequently charged Day with causing grievous bodily harm, causing actual bodily harm and intentional strangulation.

Day denied the offences before he was found guilty of all three charges by a Teesside Crown Court jury.

A judge has now handed him a five-and-a-half-year sentence as well as an indefinite restraining order to protect the victim.

A spokesperson for the domestic violence unit said: “This was a terrifying incident that left the victim fearful for her life.

"Day violently attacked the victim causing numerous injuries to her body.

“I’d like to thank the victim for her bravery in reporting what had happened to her and the incredible strength she has shown throughout this whole process.