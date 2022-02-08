Billingham woman crashed into set of traffic lights while over drink drive limit

Sophie Hopkins, 26, got behind the wheel of her Audi A1 after an argument with her boyfriend on a night out, Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard.

After collecting some personal belongings from his house, she decided to take her car to a friend’s nearby despite having drunk several vodkas.

She misjudged a corner at a junction on Warkworth Road, in Billingham, and collided with a set of traffic lights on the other side of the road.

The case was dealt with at Teesside Magistrates Court.

Police attended at around 1.15am on January 23.

Joanne Hesse, prosecuting, said: “The car was on top of a traffic light which had been knocked down and the vehicle had sustained front end damage.”

Hopkins admitted being over the limit at the scene and gave a reading of 89 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

She pleaded guilty to driving above the alcohol limit.

The court heard she had never been in trouble in her life and acknowledged her decision was influenced by alcohol and emotion.

Representing herself, Hopkins, of New Road, Billingham, said: “I just want to say how extremely sorry I am.

"I’m extremely disappointed in myself and it’s not in my character to do anything like this.

"It is something I will regret and learn from for the rest of my life.”

Magistrates banned her for 18 months and fined her £311 plus £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

