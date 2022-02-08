Stealing £90 Nike trainers and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Andrew Hardwick, 43, of Lansdown Way, Billingham, was banned from driving for 12 months and ordered to pay an £160 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after admitting failing to provide a specimen of blood when required to do so on August 14, 2020, and failing to surrender to custody on November 16, 2020.

Edward Daniel Keenan, 36, of Park Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for seven days after admitting one count of breaching supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment by failing to attend scheduled appointments in 2021.

Paul Bellingham, 53, whose address was listed on court documents as Thorpe Crescent, Peterlee, was ordered to pay a £233 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after he admitted driving without a certificate of professional competence on June 21.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Bulaca Daniel, 38, of Elvington Green, Middlesbrough, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after it was proved that he was guilty of speeding on the A689 at Newton Bewley on June 13.

Paul Robinson, 44, of Winterbottom Avenue, Hartlepool, received no new penalty after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to complete unpaid work appointments in 2021.

Ashley Griffiths, 31, of Mountbatten Close, Hartlepool, was fined £200 after he admitted one count of breaching a community order by failing to complete unpaid work appointments in 2021.

Adrian Shane Golden, 39, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay a £95 victim surcharge after he admitted stealing a £90 pair of Nike trainers from Sports Direct on January 14.

