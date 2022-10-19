Bogus Amazon caller tried to con £9,500 'subscription fee' out of Hartlepool person

It comes after a local resident became suspicious of a caller and alerted Hartlepool Borough Council while the scammer was still on the line.

Trading standards and licensing manager Ian Harrison said: “This is a new version of a scam that has been around for some time and starts with a cold call from someone claiming to work for Amazon.

“The number they use may appear to be from the UK, or even local. They say that Amazon has tried to refund you with the £95 annual subscription fee but, by mistake, have actually refunded you with £9,500.

Trading standards bosses have issued a warning after telephone scammer attempted to fleece £9,500 out of a Hartlepool person.

"They can produce a fake bank account statement for you to see that makes it look as though the mistake is genuine and there is indeed an unexpected £9500 in your bank account. They ask you to pay this money back.

“In reality, the overpayment has never happened and any money you pay them will be lost. To help you complete the fraud, the caller may ask for your bank account details, or for access to your computer.

“Scammers such as these are heartless and have absolutely no care for the hurt and distress they cause to their innocent victims. Even when potential victims do not hand over their money, they can still be left feeling vulnerable and at risk.

Anyone who thinks they may have already fallen victim to this scam should contact their bank immediately.