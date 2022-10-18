'It’s nice to see someone so young' - What voters told Hartlepool's newest councillor

Labour’s Councillor Cameron Sharp clinched victory in last week’s Throston by-election with 450 votes, ahead of the 280 received by Independent candidate Jaime Horton in second.

The 22-year-old history teacher is said to be the council’s youngest ever Labour councillor.

Councillor Sharp said it was “utterly surreal” to hear his name announced as the successful candidate.

Cameron Sharp after he was elected to serve on Hartlepool Borough Council.

He said: “Throston’s my home ward, it means a lot to me and there’s a lot of people there that mean a lot to me as well, so I am over the moon.

“Something that cropped up a lot of times on the doors was it’s nice to see someone so young be involved in this.

“I think that was a bit of a positive as well, to show that a young person with a lot of passion, a lot of desire, a lot of fight inside of them, wants to try and deliver on what the ward and what the town needs.”

Councillor Sharp held the seat for Labour in the ballot, which took place to replace Amy Prince, who recently left the role due to a career change.

He added Labour’s improved standing nationally also helped his cause and he was pleased to see “people starting to turn back to the party”.

Looking forward, he acknowledged top of the agenda will be working with other councillors to support residents over “a very difficult winter” due to issues such as the cost of living crisis.

But Councillor Sharp said he hopes there will be more “heart-warming” days to come for the town, citing recent memories such as the VE Day celebrations and being in Bristol to see Hartlepool United win promotion.

He added: “I’m young, I grew up when there was a slow decline of the town, the loss of some of the services and obviously the cost of things going up.

“I want to be part of the council that is going to deliver something.”