The fourteen-year-old has been charged with robbery and assault of an emergency worker, Cleveland Police said.

It was in connection with an alleged incident on Marina Way, Hartlepool, on Friday.

The boy was due to appear at Teesside Youth Court today, Monday (October 10).

It comes as detectives appealed for help at the weekend after a motorbike was stolen in the car park of McDonalds and Mecca Bingo, in Marina Way, between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Friday.

Three males wearing balaclavas approached a man aged in his twenties who was on a motorcycle and threatened him with a knife before stealing the motorbike, a red Honda TBS 125.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Bessford at Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 180165.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.