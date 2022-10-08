Now detectives are appealing for help from the public to find the trio responsible.

The incident happened between 8.30pm and 8.45pm on Friday, October 7, in the car park of McDonalds and Mecca Bingo, in Marina Way.

Three males wearing balaclavas approached a man aged in his twenties who was on a motorcycle and threatened him with a knife before stealing the motorbike, a red Honda TBS 125.

The first male suspect is described as 5 ft 8” tall, and was wearing a pink balaclava, black Canada Goose puffer jacket, blue denim jeans with smart brown dress shoes.

The second male suspect is described as 5 ft 11” tall, was wearing a black balaclava, an all black jacket and tracksuit bottoms with grey trainers.

The third male is described as 5ft 11” tall, wearing blue jogging bottoms tucked into black socks, and black trainers with a brown/tan camouflage zipped-up jacket with the hood up.

A number of people are believed to have been in the car park at the time of the incident and officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dash cam footage to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Constable Bessford at Hartlepool CID on the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 180165.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111, or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org./

