Brother of murder victim Laura Metcalfe appears in Teesside Crown Court for burglary
Philip Metcalfe was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, October 2, for an offence of burglary with intent to steal.
But the judge agreed to postpone the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared after hearing how his sister Laura Metcalfe was murdered in April.
It resulted in Marie Metcalfe, 41, also a sister to Philip and Laura Metcalfe, being jailed for a minimum of 18 years for the crime two weeks ago.
Mr Metcalfe’s defence barrister Kelly Clarke said: “It’s had a huge effect on the family. He’s had a lot to contend with over the past six months.”
She added it went some way to explaining why he committed the offence.
Adjourning sentencing until early November, Judge Tim Stead told Metcalfe: “It sounds to me as though there are things that need to be explored with you.
“Of course everybody, this court included, has sympathy for yourself and your family for the tragedy which has occurred.”
But he said there was “no promise” about what the outcome would be on the next occasion.
Metcalfe, of Willow Walk, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody in the meantime.
Laura Metcalfe, 44, was stabbed by her sister after an incident in Brougham Terrace, on April 7 this Easter.
The mother of three died in hospital around a week later.
The court previously heard Marie Metcalfe attacked her sister after a minor scuffle with another woman.