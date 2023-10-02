News you can trust since 1877
Brother of murder victim Laura Metcalfe appears in Teesside Crown Court for burglary

The brother of a woman who was murdered has had his court case adjourned out of sympathy.
By Mark Payne
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
Philip Metcalfe was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, October 2, for an offence of burglary with intent to steal.

But the judge agreed to postpone the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared after hearing how his sister Laura Metcalfe was murdered in April.

It resulted in Marie Metcalfe, 41, also a sister to Philip and Laura Metcalfe, being jailed for a minimum of 18 years for the crime two weeks ago.

Laura Metcalfe died after she was stabbed by her sister, Marie Metcalfe, in Hartlepool.Laura Metcalfe died after she was stabbed by her sister, Marie Metcalfe, in Hartlepool.
Mr Metcalfe’s defence barrister Kelly Clarke said: “It’s had a huge effect on the family. He’s had a lot to contend with over the past six months.”

She added it went some way to explaining why he committed the offence.

Adjourning sentencing until early November, Judge Tim Stead told Metcalfe: “It sounds to me as though there are things that need to be explored with you.

“Of course everybody, this court included, has sympathy for yourself and your family for the tragedy which has occurred.”

Teesside Crown Court.Teesside Crown Court.
But he said there was “no promise” about what the outcome would be on the next occasion.

Metcalfe, of Willow Walk, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Laura Metcalfe, 44, was stabbed by her sister after an incident in Brougham Terrace, on April 7 this Easter.

The mother of three died in hospital around a week later.

The court previously heard Marie Metcalfe attacked her sister after a minor scuffle with another woman.