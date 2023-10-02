Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Philip Metcalfe was due to be sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, October 2, for an offence of burglary with intent to steal.

But the judge agreed to postpone the case for a pre-sentence report to be prepared after hearing how his sister Laura Metcalfe was murdered in April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It resulted in Marie Metcalfe, 41, also a sister to Philip and Laura Metcalfe, being jailed for a minimum of 18 years for the crime two weeks ago.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Laura Metcalfe died after she was stabbed by her sister, Marie Metcalfe, in Hartlepool.

Mr Metcalfe’s defence barrister Kelly Clarke said: “It’s had a huge effect on the family. He’s had a lot to contend with over the past six months.”

She added it went some way to explaining why he committed the offence.

Adjourning sentencing until early November, Judge Tim Stead told Metcalfe: “It sounds to me as though there are things that need to be explored with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Of course everybody, this court included, has sympathy for yourself and your family for the tragedy which has occurred.”

Teesside Crown Court.

But he said there was “no promise” about what the outcome would be on the next occasion.

Metcalfe, of Willow Walk, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody in the meantime.

Laura Metcalfe, 44, was stabbed by her sister after an incident in Brougham Terrace, on April 7 this Easter.

The mother of three died in hospital around a week later.