Marie Metcalfe, 41, must serve at least 17 years in jail before she is considered for parole after admitting the murder of her 44-year-old sister Laura Metcalfe in an incident in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on April 7 this year.

She had previously denied the murder but changed her plea to guilty when the trial was due to start at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 18.

The court heard on Tuesday, September 19, that Marie Metcalfe stabbed her sister Laura in the chest, piercing her heart, after Laura became involved in a dispute with a third woman.

Marie Metcalfe has been jailed for life.

Shortly after, the victim, who was a mother-of-three children, suffered a cardiac arrest and despite receiving treatment died in hospital around a week later.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, one of Laura’s children said her mother’s death had left her “sad, anxious, and weary of other people”.