Bungling burglars made a meal of breaking into Hartlepool McDonald's branch

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard how Lee Tobin, 46, and Kevin Howlett, 41, broke into the chain’s branch in Burn Road, Hartlepool, on Friday, April 19.

Lynn Dalton, prosecuting, told the court: “They both walked around to the drive through window and prised it open. They tried to get the till open and, after a few attempts, managed to open it.”

The pair then made off from the scene after stealing £932.93 from the till.

But they were caught on Hartlepool Borough Council’s CCTV cameras and arrested at an address in the town’s Richmond Street.

As well as pleading guilty to burglary, the pair also admitted taking more than £1,400 of items together from the TK Maxx store, on the town’s Anchor Retail Park, just four days earlier.

Tobin, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, stole clothing and perfume amounting to £710 while Howlett, of Marlowe Road, Hartlepool, stole items worth £714.

Mrs Dalton said: “They were grabbing clothes and perfume, passing all points of payment without paying for the goods."

None of the items stolen from TK Maxx have been recovered although the court heard that £200 Tobin was carrying was seized as part of police inquiries.

The pair appeared via video link from prison when their cases returned to court for sentences to be passed.

Defending Tobin, Andrew Foster said: “He is aware of what he has done. He has no one else to blame but himself.”

Mr Foster did tell the court, however, that Tobin is “keen” to accept help from probation.

Tobin received an immediate prison sentence for six months and must pay £355 in compensation to TK Maxx, £85 in cost to Teesside Magistrates Court and a victim surcharge of £154.

Peter Bowes, the chair of the bench, told Tobin how “there are significant aggravating features from previous offending” and that his crime had “passed the custodial threshold.”

The case against Howlett, who also due to be sentenced, has been adjourned until Tuesday, May 28, for a pre-sentence report to be concluded.