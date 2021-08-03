Burglar steals elderly Hartlepool woman's engagement ring, watch and cash while husband was at home

Police are appealing for information after an elderly couple were burgled where the thief stole a woman’s engagement ring and watch.

By Mark Payne
Tuesday, 3rd August 2021, 11:37 am
The engagement ring with a blue and white sapphire stone was stolen in the burglary in Catcote Road, Hartlepool.

The burglary happened in Catcote Road, Hartlepool, on Sunday, August 1, while a man aged in his mid-80s, was at home.

The ring stolen is nine carat gold with blue and white sapphire stone. It has blank parts on the ring where it has been resized.

The watch is a gold ladies’ one, possibly a Sekonda, with a gold tone link strap, and a circular white face with gold numbers.

Some cash was also stolen in the burglary.

Anyone with information, or who may have private CCTV or dash cam footage, or has seen the items for sale, is asked to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting reference 128496.

Information can be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.

