Burglar who broke into Hartlepool hospice charity shop is sentenced at Teesside Crown Court
and live on Freeview channel 276
David Hadfield, 54, crashed through the ceiling of the Alice House premises in Raby Road, Hartlepool, last July.
He caused around £1,000 of damage, stole £50 from the till and caused the shop to close for the day resulting in £600 in lost takings.
Teesside Crown Court previously heard how staff discovered the break-in when they arrived at the shop early on July 4.
Shop manager Barry Smith told the Mail at the time how workers were “gutted” at such a good cause being targeted.
Appearing at Teesside Crown Court to be sentenced, Hadfield was sentenced to an 18-month community order to give him the chance to rid himself of his long-standing drug addiction which has been the cause of his offending.
Judge Chris Smith told him: “It’s a charity shop and you in forcing your way in crashing around caused over £1,500 worth of damage.
"That’s to come out of the funds that they’re anxiously raising to help people who need end of life care.
"Money is tight for a charity like that.”
But he said Hadfield, of Elliott Street, Hartlepool, would be less of a public nuisance if he could kick his drug habit.
Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said his client had shown some remorse and a willingness to change.
The community order includes a 12-month drug rehabilitation programme and 45 rehabilitation activity days.
Judge Smith warned: “If you breach the order you will have to go to prison.”