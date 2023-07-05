'We are all gutted': Hartlepool Alice House Hospice charity shop counts cost after burglary

A 53-year-old suspect has been arrested after a thief broke into the Alice House Hospice shop, in Raby Road, Hartlepool, in the early hours of Tuesday through the roof.

The intruder then caused significant damage by breaking through the ceiling onto the shop floor before leaving with the contents of the till.

It forced the shop to close for the day and caused the hospice to lose out on up to hundreds of pounds in income.

Shop manager Barry Smith at the scene of a break-in. Picture by FRANK REID

Shop manager Barry Smith said: “We’re here solely to make money to help run the hospice.

"Every penny we make goes directly to patient care for the people of Hartlepool and East Durham. You never know when you’re going to need them God forbid.

"The volunteers here give their time for free to help run the hospice and we’re all passionate about it.

"We are all gutted at what has happened. People of the town have commented ‘how low can you go?’”

The scene that volunteers arrived to after the break in to the shop on Raby Road, Hartlepool.

The break-in was discovered by a volunteer just after 7am on Tuesday morning.

Barry added: “The ceiling was just all collapsed over the rigs of clothes. The mess was just horrific.”

The shop’s CCTV showed the intruder inside at about 1.30am after entering via the roof.

A sign in the window as the shop was closed on Tuesday. Picture by FRANK REID

He spent over an hour inside and stole the £50 float from the till before using a pair of ladders to leave the way he came in.

Barry added: “But the bigger loss is the revenue as well as paying for the damage.

"I could potentially have taken £750 today.”

It is the first such break in the shop has suffered in the eight years that Barry has worked there.

And it comes at a time when the hospice, based in Wells Avenue, is dealing with a £755,000 shortfall this year and the closure of its long term care unit.

The Raby Road shop reopened for business again on Wednesday although the clothing area underneath where the burglar entered was kept cordoned off for safety.

Cleveland Police confirmed a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and common assault on an emergency worker.