Can you identify these males following 'alleged disorder' at Hartlepool United-Bradford City match?

"A number of people” were injured and at least three arrests have been made following Hartlepool United’s League Two home game with Bradford City on Tuesday, March 15.

Cleveland Police said at the time that glass bottles were thrown at officers and a man needed overnight hospital treatment after suffering injuries inside the ground following “unacceptable behaviour” from a minority of home and away fans before, during and after the game.

Cleveland Police have now said in a statement: “Officers would appeal to the men in the images to come forward and speak with them and would also appeal to anyone who may know their identities to get in touch.

Both rows, from left to right, the six people police wish to trace following trouble at Hartlepool United's League Two match with Bradford City earlier this year.

“The males may have travelled up to the area for the game.”

Sergeant Adrian Dack from Cleveland Police Football Operations Unit added: “We have conducted many enquiries following this fixture where alleged serious disorder took place both during and after the match, which resulted in a number of people being injured.“Some individuals suspected of being involved have been identified.

“We are now asking for assistance from the public to help with identifying the males in the images as part of our ongoing investigation.“Disorder will not be tolerated and we will pursue anyone responsible for such behaviour in order to bring them to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 043268.