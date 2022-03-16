Three Bradford men arrested after stewards injured and police threatened at Hartlepool United game

Police say glass bottles were thrown at officers and a man needed overnight hospital treatment after suffering injuries inside the ground following “unacceptable behaviour” from a minority of home and away fans before, during and after the League Two match.

Hartlepool United have confirmed they are aware of a “serious incident” in the away section of Suit Direct Stadium whereby three security staff were injured.

Sergeant Adrian Dack, from Cleveland Police’s football unit, said on Wednesday: “There were pockets of disorder and unacceptable behaviour from a minority of both sets of fans prior to, during and following last night’s match.

Pools faced Bradford City at Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday (March 15).

“Officers were threatened and some grown adults and teenagers thought it was acceptable to throw objects including concrete and glass bottles at police, and some people carried sticks with nails embedded.

“One man suffered injuries inside the ground which required overnight hospital treatment.

"I strongly believe that without the invaluable assistance of our police dogs, officers would have also been physically injured at the match last night.”

A 29-year-old Bradford man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the alleged incident inside the ground.

He remains in police custody.

A man, aged 31 and from Bradford, was arrested on suspicion of common assault and also remains in custody at this time.

Another 31-year-old Bradford man from has been charged with a public order offence.

Sergeant Dack has added that inquiries are ongoing with the full support of Hartlepool United.

Pools added: “Hartlepool United does not condone violence or disorder of any sort.”

