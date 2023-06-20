Police went “hunting” for criminals during a day of action under Operation Artemis on Tuesday, June 20, named after the Greek goddess for the hunt.

At least 11 people were arrested for a variety of offences including cultivation of cannabis, possession of drugs and weapons and vehicle offences.

In Dent Street police found a cannabis farm with 60 cannabis plants and around 90 saplings inside a heavily barricaded house.

Police have carried out a number of warrants and initiatives in Hartlepool under Operation Artemis in a day of action.

Two Vietnamese males were arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis and led away in handcuffs.

But it is believed they may be victims of modern day slavery with police saying they were effectively locked inside the address.

Another cannabis farm was discovered in a raid on a house in Mitchell Street, in Hartlepool town centre, where three people were arrested, also on suspicion of producing the class B drug.

They were also arrested on suspicion of possessing offensive weapons after a stun gun, pepper spray and baton were found.

Police at property in Dent Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Police said the drug warrants were linked to organised crime groups (OCGs) of which several are said to be active in Hartlepool.

Intelligence and information from the public was instrumental in the raids taking place.

A man was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs at an address in Warren Road.

And a 16-year-old was arrested on suspicion of robbery after officers attended a property in Motherwell Road.

A suspect is taken into custody in Dent Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

Addressing officers before the operation, Cleveland Police Assistant Chief Constable David Felton told colleagues: “You’ve had a tough time in Hartlepool.

"This is our chance to go back and cause a little bit of professional pain to some of those people who cause a lot of pain to people in Hartlepool.”

Operation Artemis also involved partner agencies including the National Crime Agency, Crimestoppers, DVLA, Hartlepool Borough Council and Trading Standards teams.

A stun gun, pepper spray and baton retrieved from an address in Mitchell Street, Hartlepool.

Hartlepool District Commander, Superintendent Martin Hopps, said: “The bearing of the name will come as no surprise. It’s what we do every day: we hunt, or in today’s modern terminology in the police, we pursue.”

Supt Hopps said Tuesday’s operation was the result of several weeks of work with partner agencies adding: “Those workstreams have been developed in collaboration with the local community with their intelligence and information ensuring that we’re tackling the issues that matter the most to them.

"Today is a show of strength to the minority of the community that disregard the law and exploit others for greed and self gain.”

Police also carried out warrants for wanted individuals, stopped and checked vehicles on Mainsforth Terrace for potentially dangerous defects, and looked for off-road bikes breaking the law with a drone eye in the sky over the Headland.

Officers are also working with Hartlepool RNLI under the Operation Artemis banner to help deliver water safety training to young people in town.