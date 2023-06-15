Burglaries of homes fell by 31% in May compared with April’s figures, and have almost halved year on year with a 43% reduction compared to the same time period last year.

Meanwhile, neighbourhood crime across the town, which covers burglary, robbery, vehicle crime and theft from a person, is down by 25% overall on the same time last year and when compared to the previous month.

Vehicle crime, which includes thefts from vehicles and theft of vehicles, is down by 20% compared with May 2022.

Hartlepool District Commander Superintendent Martin Hopps. Picture by FRANK REID

And robberies are down by 8% on last month.

Hartlepool district commander, Superintendent Martin Hopps, said: “These neighbourhood crimes are the type that affect individuals and communities and can have a huge impact on people’s lives.

"My priority is targeting those responsible, so that people in Hartlepool can live without fear of crime.

“This reduction is great news and is testament to all of the good proactive work carried out by Hartlepool’s Neighbourhood Teams, Response Teams and Crime Investigation Teams.”

Burglar breaking into a house window with a crowbar. Picture: Adobe Stock

He added: “By focusing on targets, neighbourhood crime in Hartlepool is going down, which is great news for everyone who lives in the town.

"We are not complacent and will continue to drive down these numbers with regular patrols of the town and by working closely with our communities.”

Offenders responsible for a host of crimes, who have been locked up by the courts recently include 19-year-old Jak Smithson.

He was sentenced to 27 months’ youth detention last month for seven attempted burglaries, three burglaries and two vehicle thefts

Teesside Crown Court heard he was part of a crime wave with others in Hartlepool and Peterlee between July 25 and September 17 last year.

And in April, 20-year-old Brandon Alderson was given 44 months’ youth detention for three “two-in-one” burglaries in Hartlepool and Ingleby Barwick where four vehicles were stolen.

Serial burglar and thief Paul Atkinson, 45, was also jailed in May for two years and 18 weeks by the crown court after breaking into numerous small businesses, including Cuba Menswear and charity Poolie Time Emporium.

To report a crime or pass on information call Cleveland Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

