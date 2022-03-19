Carrying knuckle dusters and other recent Hartlepool court cases

Daniel Taylor, 33, of Belk Street, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay a £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs after he admitting speeding in Belle Vue Way on May 12.

Nathan Patrick Owens, 32, of Raby Road, Hartlepool, received six penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £615 fine, £61 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Easington Road on June 12.

Darren Coull, 32, of Burke Place, Hartlepool, was placed on a community order and ordered to pay £200 compensation and an £85 victim surcharge after he admitted possessing a knuckle duster in public and assaulting two police officers on October 3.

These Hartlepool cases were dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.

Rebecca Wahab, 25, of Kilmarnock Road, Hartlepool, was fined £40 after she admitted one count of breaching supervision requirements after her release from a prison sentence after failing to attend scheduled appointments.

Natasha Sheers, 40, of Teasdale Avenue, Billingham, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after she was convicted of driving without insurance or correct insurance on July 22.

Colin Morgan, 55, of Cragston Close, Hartlepool, received three penalty points on his driving licence and was ordered to pay a £54 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £85 costs after admitting speeding in Belle Vue Way on June 9.

Neil Hudson, 45, of Waverley Terrace, Hartlepool, was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay an £120 fine, £34 victim surcharge and £40 costs after he was convicted of driving without insurance or correct insurance on May 17.

